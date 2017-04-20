Titans return to Monday Night Football against Colts

The Tennessee Titans will return to Monday Night Football to host the division rival Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 16.

The Titans open the regular season at Nissan Stadium against the Oakland Raider son Sept. 10.

The Titans will also appear in a Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 16.

“Just my gut reaction looking at it for the first time – it looks like a good schedule,” said Titans head coach Mike Mularkey in a release. “You always look to see where the bye is and with it coming in week 8, that times up well for us. We have two West Coast games back to back in December and we will look to see if it makes sense to stay out there between games and help ourselves from all of that travel. It is interesting that we have the four AFC North games in a row during the middle of the season.

“I think the two prime time games will be good for both our players and our fans,” Mularkey added. “I know our players like playing at night in prime time and it gives our team and our organization some recognition that we are going in the right direction and I think people are going to be anxious to see these games on national television.”

The Titans schedule features home games against the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.

Tennessee will travel to play the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts.

Flexible scheduling may be applied in Weeks 5-15. During that period, flexible scheduling can be used by the NFL by shifting a Sunday afternoon game into prime time and moving the Sunday night game to an afternoon start time.

Also, a select number of games are being “cross-flexed,” moving between CBS and FOX to bring potentially under-distributed games to wider audiences.

For Week 17, the Sunday night game will be announced no later than six days prior to Dec. 31. The NFL schedule does not list a Sunday night game in Week 17, but an afternoon game with playoff implications will be moved to that time slot. Flexible scheduling ensures quality matchups in all Sunday time slots in those weeks and gives “surprise” teams a chance to play their way into prime time.

Additionally, the Titans released their remaining preseason dates and times. Tennessee opens the preseason slate of games on the road against the New York Jets on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Week two against the Carolina Panthers at Nissan Stadium will be played on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 2:00 p.m., and the finale at Kansas City will be on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m.

