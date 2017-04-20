New details in investigation into Lebanon officer shooting unarmed man

Channel 4 is learning more about the Lebanon police officer whose actions are being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after he shot an unarmed man following a chase.

Christian Galindo, 24, was allegedly seen on video stealing a Mercedes Benz from Wholesale Inc. in March.

Police saw the incident as it was happening. They were already at the store investigating a previous car theft.

Galindo led police on a chase on Interstate 40, later crashing the vehicle into an embankment off of Beckwith Road. Police say Galindo got out of his car, so did a Lebanon officer. The officer shot Galindo.

Channel 4 has confirmed veteran Lebanon Police Lieutenant Scott Massey is named as the officer involved, in the indictment against Galindo.

People who live in the community have told Channel 4 for weeks that Galindo was unarmed. The TBI has now confirmed there was no gun found at the scene.

Galindo was taken to the hospital and later booked into the Wilson County Jail, in what appeared to be a blue medical gown.

The TBI is investigating whether the shooting was justified.

"Part of it is to make sure the officer followed policies," said District Attorney Tommy Thompson.

Thompson said he prefers independent investigations from TBI and has for years.

"I still have to look at what's justice for the person who is shot, why he was shot, and what's justice for the person who did the shooting, and I don't like to do that without all of the information in front of me," Thompson said.

Thompson said he has some of the TBI's investigative report, but not the final version since their investigation into the shooting is not complete. He said he won't be making a determination until all the facts are in.

Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice would not confirm the officer's name, but said the officer involved was placed on administrative leave per department policy and is still on restrictive duty.

"Once the investigation is complete, including our internal investigation, we are not at liberty to release any information, this includes information concerning other crimes and charges that are currently being investigated by our department as well as other agencies. It is my intention to be as open and transparent as possible as it relates to this incident, but only when we are advised that the information released would not jeopardize the investigation," Justice said in a statement.

Galindo is housed in the Wilson County Jail on several charges, including theft, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, and others. He is set to appear in court Friday.

