Police: $1.5M in counterfeit items, 70 lbs. of marijuana found in shop

Clarksville Police said a shop was bringing in big money with fake stuff. They said counterfeit items are just the beginning of what they found.

The sign says "closed" at Designer Clothing on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Videos on their Facebook page show racks and rows of name brands. Police said a lot of it's not the real deal.

"They had emblems that looked exactly like the real products," said Jim Knoll of the Clarksville Police Department. "You had a Michael Kors emblem, Louis Vuitton. They'd bring purses in, pull the emblems off them and apply these emblems."

Knoll said search warrants served were part of a three-month investigation, working alongside Kroger's Organized Retail Crime Unit and Investigators.

"You look at it, and that's the real deal," he said. "There were Rolexes in there. You pick it up and unless you know what you're looking at, it's the real thing."

Knoll said counterfeit items were far from all they found. He said more than $24,000 was found, mostly hidden in ceiling tiles, and they found nearly 70 pounds of marijuana.

Knoll said the marijuana has a street value over $100,000, while the merchandise value for the counterfeit items would be more than $1.5 million.

"You had different people running all of it," Knoll said.

Chen Fei, Xiu Li, and Sheng Yao Li are being charged with money laundering and use of counterfeit mark or logo. Knoll said other people still run the business. Calls to various numbers for Designer Clothing were not returned by news time.

"This isn't something isolated to Clarksville," Knoll said. "We know for a fact this is going to lead to more cash find and more products."

Knoll said more arrests could be on the way, and police are still investigating how many places in a network are working together.

"There's no telling how large this network is," he said.

Knoll added another Fort Campbell Boulevard business run by some of the same people came into counterfeiting trouble before. It has since closed.

