Titans hire 2 companies to handle Nissan Stadium concessions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have selected two companies to take over concessions at their stadium after ending their contract with Aramark earlier this year.

The Titans announced Thursday that Legends Hospitality will provide food and beverage service for most of the stadium, while Levy will take over the club level, suites and non-event day catering at Nissan Stadium.

Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement she spent a good deal of time with these companies last week.

The Titans fired Aramark three years into a 10-year deal over complaints about food quality and long lines. The Titans put the vendor on notice after July 2015 when approximately 100 of 300 Aramark employees scheduled to work a U.S. national team soccer game did not show up.

