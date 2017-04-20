Famous Dave's Kahlua Fudge Brownies - WSMV Channel 4

Famous Dave's Kahlua Fudge Brownies

Posted: Updated:

KAHLUA FUDGE BROWNIES
Courtesy  Famous Dave's Backroads & Sidestreets by "Famous" Dave Anderson

1 ½ C flour
½ C baking   cocoa
½ tsp baking powder
¼ tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
1 C semisweet chocolate chips
2/3 C unsalted butter, softened
1 T vanilla extract
2 C sugar
1/3 C peanut oil
¼ C expresso powder
4 eggs
1 C chopped pecans
¼ C Kahlua

Mix flour, baking cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a bowl.
Heat the chocolate chips and butter in a saucepan over low heat until blended stirring frequently.  Remove from heat.  Stir in vanilla.  Combine sugar, peanut oil, expresso and eggs in a mixer bowl.  Beat for 5 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally.  Add chocolate mixture. Beat just until blended.  Add flour mixture, beating just until blended.  Stir in pecans.  
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.  Spoon the batter into a buttered 9-13-inch baking pan.  Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the edges pull away from the sides of the pan; do not overbake.
Cool to lukewarm on wire rack or just enough to handle pan.  Pour Kahlua into a clean spray bottle.  Spray the warm brownies with the Kahlua.  Let stand until completely cool.
To serve, cut into 3 x 4-inch brownies.  Microwave just until warm.   Split each bar into halves.  Place the bottom half on a dessert plate and top with ice cream.  Top with the remaining brownie half.  Drizzle with warm fudge ice cream topping.  Top with a dollop of whipped cream and fresh strawberries and/or raspberries.
Yield:  10 to 12 servings.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.