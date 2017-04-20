Famous Dave's Kahlua Fudge Brownies

KAHLUA FUDGE BROWNIES

Courtesy Famous Dave's Backroads & Sidestreets by "Famous" Dave Anderson

1 ½ C flour

½ C baking cocoa

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1 C semisweet chocolate chips

2/3 C unsalted butter, softened

1 T vanilla extract

2 C sugar

1/3 C peanut oil

¼ C expresso powder

4 eggs

1 C chopped pecans

¼ C Kahlua

Mix flour, baking cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a bowl.

Heat the chocolate chips and butter in a saucepan over low heat until blended stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla. Combine sugar, peanut oil, expresso and eggs in a mixer bowl. Beat for 5 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally. Add chocolate mixture. Beat just until blended. Add flour mixture, beating just until blended. Stir in pecans.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Spoon the batter into a buttered 9-13-inch baking pan. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the edges pull away from the sides of the pan; do not overbake.

Cool to lukewarm on wire rack or just enough to handle pan. Pour Kahlua into a clean spray bottle. Spray the warm brownies with the Kahlua. Let stand until completely cool.

To serve, cut into 3 x 4-inch brownies. Microwave just until warm. Split each bar into halves. Place the bottom half on a dessert plate and top with ice cream. Top with the remaining brownie half. Drizzle with warm fudge ice cream topping. Top with a dollop of whipped cream and fresh strawberries and/or raspberries.

Yield: 10 to 12 servings.