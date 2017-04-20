Midstate named No. 9 best job market for new graduates

Middle Tennessee has been named one of the best job markets for new college graduates.

The combined job forces of Nashville, Davidson County, Murfreesboro and Franklin landed at No. 9 on ZipRecruiter's top 20 list.

ZipRecruiter names finance and insurance as the area's top industry and financial analyst as the area's top job.

The rankings are based on how many entry-level jobs are available compared to the number of people applying.

According to the study, the unemployment rate in the area is 3.7 percent. The median rent is $1,695.

The Western U.S. has the most cities on the list. The South had the second-highest number of cities on the list.

Below is the top 10 cities named in the report:

Minneapoolis-St.Paul-Bloomington MN-WI Kansas City, MO-KS Portland-Vancouver-Beaverton OR-WA Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Indianapolis-Carmel, IN Salt Lake City, UT Boston-Cambridge-Quincy, MA-NH San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, TN Raleigh-Cary, NC

Click here to read the full list and learn more about the methodology.

