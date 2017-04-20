Midstate named No. 9 best job market for new graduates - WSMV Channel 4

Midstate named No. 9 best job market for new graduates

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Middle Tennessee has been named one of the best job markets for new college graduates.

The combined job forces of Nashville, Davidson County, Murfreesboro and Franklin landed at No. 9 on ZipRecruiter's top 20 list.

ZipRecruiter names finance and insurance as the area's top industry and financial analyst as the area's top job.

The rankings are based on how many entry-level jobs are available compared to the number of people applying.

According to the study, the unemployment rate in the area is 3.7 percent. The median rent is $1,695.

The Western U.S. has the most cities on the list. The South had the second-highest number of cities on the list.

Below is the top 10 cities named in the report:

  1. Minneapoolis-St.Paul-Bloomington MN-WI
  2. Kansas City, MO-KS
  3. Portland-Vancouver-Beaverton OR-WA
  4. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
  5. Indianapolis-Carmel, IN
  6. Salt Lake City, UT
  7. Boston-Cambridge-Quincy, MA-NH
  8. San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA
  9. Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, TN
  10. Raleigh-Cary, NC

Click here to read the full list and learn more about the methodology.

