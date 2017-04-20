Midstate named No. 9 best job market for new graduates

A construction worker fatally fell while working on an apartment building in the 600 block of 11th Avenue South in the Gulch this morning.More >>
A construction worker fatally fell while working on an apartment building in the 600 block of 11th Avenue South in the Gulch this morning.More >>
Police have identified the woman who was struck in a fatal car accident Friday night. Kris Hansen, 66, was walking near the middle of a right turn lane when she was hit and killed by a 2001 Nissan Sentra on Nolensville Pike.More >>
Police have identified the woman who was struck in a fatal car accident Friday night. Kris Hansen, 66, was walking near the middle of a right turn lane when she was hit and killed by a 2001 Nissan Sentra on Nolensville Pike.More >>
Extreme heat & humidity will continue today with high temperatures in the upper 90s and a heat index around 105 degrees this afternoon.
Little change is expected on Sunday. However, scattered thunderstorms Sunday night will bring welcomed relief to much of the Mid State.More >>
Extreme heat & humidity will continue today with high temperatures in the upper 90s and a heat index around 105 degrees this afternoon.
Little change is expected on Sunday. However, scattered thunderstorms Sunday night will bring welcomed relief to much of the Mid State.More >>
A member of the jury in the Timothy Batts trial is speaking out, and he says 11 of the 12 jurors thought Batts was guilty of the most serious charge he faced.More >>
A member of the jury in the Timothy Batts trial is speaking out, and he says 11 of the 12 jurors thought Batts was guilty of the most serious charge he faced.More >>
Months of misery and hundreds of dollars later a Kentucky family is still without air conditioning. And with this heat, they’re at their breaking point.More >>
Months of misery and hundreds of dollars later a Kentucky family is still without air conditioning. And with this heat, they’re at their breaking point.More >>
Benton Co. EMA Director Richard Key confirmed that a barrel of material exploded at the MagPro LLC plant in Camden, TN around 9:30 pm on Friday.More >>
Benton Co. EMA Director Richard Key confirmed that a barrel of material exploded at the MagPro LLC plant in Camden, TN around 9:30 pm on Friday.More >>
The owners and operators of three Davidson County nail salon and massage parlors remain at the Metro-Davidson County Detention Center on Friday after Metro Police raided their establishments in a prostitution, human trafficking and money-laundering investigation.More >>
The owners and operators of three Davidson County nail salon and massage parlors remain at the Metro-Davidson County Detention Center on Friday after Metro Police raided their establishments in a prostitution, human trafficking and money-laundering investigation.More >>
In a city like Nashville where traffic is always a problem it's easy to get frustrated even angry behind the wheel, but lately, police are seeing a disturbing trend where road rage incidents are escalating quickly and becoming violent.More >>
In a city like Nashville where traffic is always a problem it's easy to get frustrated even angry behind the wheel, but lately, police are seeing a disturbing trend where road rage incidents are escalating quickly and becoming violent.More >>
After a frantic knock on the door in the middle of the night, one Kentucky woman jumped in to help her neighbor escape from a violent attacker. ?More >>
After a frantic knock on the door in the middle of the night, one Kentucky woman jumped in to help her neighbor escape from a violent attacker.More >>
A 58-year-old woman is recovering from surgery after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout on Friday in North Nashville.More >>
A 58-year-old woman is recovering from surgery after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout on Friday in North Nashville.More >>
In a city like Nashville where traffic is always a problem it's easy to get frustrated even angry behind the wheel, but lately, police are seeing a disturbing trend where road rage incidents are escalating quickly and becoming violent.More >>
In a city like Nashville where traffic is always a problem it's easy to get frustrated even angry behind the wheel, but lately, police are seeing a disturbing trend where road rage incidents are escalating quickly and becoming violent.More >>
Months of misery and hundreds of dollars later a Kentucky family is still without air conditioning. And with this heat, they’re at their breaking point.More >>
Months of misery and hundreds of dollars later a Kentucky family is still without air conditioning. And with this heat, they’re at their breaking point.More >>
Not all heroes wear capes, but some Walmart employees do. At least during “Back to School” season. In a post on social media, Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Arkansas, posted a photo of herself in a cape during her shift at Walmart.More >>
Not all heroes wear capes, but some Walmart employees do. At least during “Back to School” season. In a post on social media, Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Arkansas, posted a photo of herself in a cape during her shift at Walmart.More >>
A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.More >>
A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.More >>
A member of the jury in the Timothy Batts trial is speaking out, and he says 11 of the 12 jurors thought Batts was guilty of the most serious charge he faced.More >>
A member of the jury in the Timothy Batts trial is speaking out, and he says 11 of the 12 jurors thought Batts was guilty of the most serious charge he faced.More >>
Instead of calling for help, the teens recorded the incident on a cell phone, chuckling during the victim's final moments.More >>
Instead of calling for help, the teens recorded the incident on a cell phone, chuckling during the victim's final moments.More >>
John Heard, an actor best known for his roles in Home Alone, Big, and the Sopranos, died Friday according to multiple reports.More >>
John Heard, an actor best known for his roles in Home Alone, Big, and the Sopranos, died Friday according to multiple reports.More >>
The owners and operators of three Davidson County nail salon and massage parlors remain at the Metro-Davidson County Detention Center on Friday after Metro Police raided their establishments in a prostitution, human trafficking and money-laundering investigation.More >>
The owners and operators of three Davidson County nail salon and massage parlors remain at the Metro-Davidson County Detention Center on Friday after Metro Police raided their establishments in a prostitution, human trafficking and money-laundering investigation.More >>
Authorities say a Florida man shot at two AT&T trucks because they were parked in front of his driveway.More >>
Authorities say a Florida man shot at two AT&T trucks because they were parked in front of his driveway.More >>
After a frantic knock on the door in the middle of the night, one Kentucky woman jumped in to help her neighbor escape from a violent attacker. ?More >>
After a frantic knock on the door in the middle of the night, one Kentucky woman jumped in to help her neighbor escape from a violent attacker.More >>