Predators banner stolen from Jackalope Brewery taproom

The Preds Foundation donated a new banner. (WSMV) The Preds Foundation donated a new banner. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The "Stand With Us" banner is back up at the Jackalope Brewing Company taproom in the Gulch.

Over the weekend, someone ripped down their Nashville Predators banner and stole it.

In a tweet, the brewery claimed a Chicago Blackhawks fan was behind the theft.

Luckily, the Preds Foundation came to the rescue and donated a new banner.

