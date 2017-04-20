Predators banner stolen from Jackalope Brewery taproom

The "Stand With Us" banner is back up at the Jackalope Brewing Company taproom in the Gulch.

Over the weekend, someone ripped down their Nashville Predators banner and stole it.

In a tweet, the brewery claimed a Chicago Blackhawks fan was behind the theft.

Luckily, the Preds Foundation came to the rescue and donated a new banner.

To the Blackhawks fan who stole our #StandWithUs banner on Saturday night: The Preds are here stay! Thank you @predsfoundation pic.twitter.com/InHQtgBEpL — Jackalope Taproom (@JackalopeDen) April 19, 2017

