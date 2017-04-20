South Nashville neighbors worried about tiny homes flooding - WSMV Channel 4

South Nashville neighbors worried about tiny homes flooding

A concerned resident sent in video of flooding in the area. (WSMV) A concerned resident sent in video of flooding in the area. (WSMV)
Wednesday's rain has a group in south Nashville worried about an already controversial new development.

The micro home village, which will be a community for the homeless, is set to be constructed behind Glencliff United Methodist Church.

Neighbors say it's a flood-prone area. A critic of the community sent in a video of the flooding asking how the congregation plans to build a homeless village there.

"We are aware of the creek. The creek has been there a long time. That is something we are looking into," said Randy Morgan, board president of Open Table. "We know we will have to bring some dirt in to fill the site in order to get building sites that are above any potential issues of flooding along those same lines."

Open Table enacted the Religious Land Use Act to get the property. It essentially allows religious organizations to use church properties to fulfill their mission.

Those against the project are still hopeful it will be stopped somehow.

