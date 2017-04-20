North Nashville house fire remains under investigation - WSMV Channel 4

North Nashville house fire remains under investigation

Firefighters responded to the fire on Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard on Thursday morning. (WSMV) Firefighters responded to the fire on Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard on Thursday morning. (WSMV)
No one was home when firefighters arrived. (WSMV) No one was home when firefighters arrived. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating a house fire in north Nashville.

Firefighters responded around 8:45 a.m. Thursday to the home on Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard.

There is major damage to one room in the back of the home.

Officials said they believe the flames sparked on the left back side of the house. They are still working to determine the cause.

Firefighters said they do not know how many people lived in the home, but no one was there when they arrived.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

 

