University of Tennessee newspaper to print twice weekly

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The student-run newspaper at the University of Tennessee is cutting its print edition to twice weekly.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2oWRW7h ) that Daily Beacon has been printing five days a week for five decades.

The change will start in fall 2017. The newspaper announced the scale-back in an editorial Tuesday.

The editorial says the newspaper prints about 6,000 copies a day Monday through Friday, down from about 10,000 at its peak. The same number of newspapers will be printed, but only on Mondays and Thursdays.

The editorial says the move helps the newspaper's finances, while letting them publish only the highest-quality pieces in print and differentiate their product online.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.