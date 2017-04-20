Predators hoping to sweep first round of playoffs against Blackhawks

The Predators have a big game coming up Thursday night in Nashville.

The team is hoping to sweep the first round of the playoffs by winning a fourth consecutive game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

If the Predators are able to pull it off, this will be their first playoffs sweep in franchise history.

The Predators will not be able to relax until they clinch the win because the Blackhawks have crawled out of a three-game deficit before.

The team is calling on their fans to help get them through this game.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The Plaza Party will begin at 4 p.m. and will include family activites, street hockey rinks, music, food, drinks and the Gold Walk, which is similar to a red carpet. All fans in attendance will receive a gold rally towel.

Fans are asked to bring back their light-up "Fangclets" from Game 3.

The team says there will also be another "superstar rendition" of the national anthem before the puck drops. Carrie Underwood sang at Monday night's game.

If needed, Game 5 will be played in Chicago on April 22. Game 6 would be played in Nashville on April 24. Game 7 would be back in Chicago on April 26.

