Man arrested after standoff at home in north Nashville

A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff in north Nashville overnight.

Police say officers were trying to arrest William Visor on warrants for domestic violence when he ran into a home on the 1700 block of 17th Avenue North around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

According to officials, this is the same home where the victim connected to the domestic violence reports lives. She was inside at the time.

Visor allegedly barricaded himself inside and refused to communicate with officers.

A SWAT team was called in, and he surrendered shortly after midnight Thursday.

The woman was released. She was not injured during the incident.

Detectives are working to determine if any additional charges will be filed.

