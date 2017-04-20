Burglars crash stolen truck into gas station, steal ATM - WSMV Channel 4

Caught on camera: Burglars crash stolen truck into gas station, steal ATM

The burglary happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday. (WSMV) The burglary happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are looking for the two men who crashed a truck into a north Nashville gas station and stole an ATM.

The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at Victory Fuels on Whites Creek Pike.

The two suspects were able to carry out the ATM and got away in a stolen Chevrolet truck, which they ditched nearby.

The burglars then got into a silver truck and drove off.

Police are asking for the public's help with identifying the suspects.

