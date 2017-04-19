TBI: Man shot by officer after police chase was unarmed

A man shot by a Lebanon police officer last month following a chase was not armed, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

It happened March 20 at Interstate 40 and Beckwith Road in Mt. Juliet.

Investigators say 24-year-old Christian Galindo stole a car and led police on a chase.

They say Galindo got off the Beckwith Road exit and crashed into an embankment.

Investigators say the officer got out of his car once he arrived on the scene. Galindo also got out of his car.

It’s not clear at this point what sort of confrontation the two had before the officer fired at Galindo.

Two men who work at the used car lot where the vehicle was allegedly stolen followed the chase, and recorded some of it. They say they did not see the confrontation.

Galindo survived the shooting.

TBI says it's up to the Lebanon Police Department to decide if they want to release the officer's name.

Lebanon police are not giving out that information.

