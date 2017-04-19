TBI: Man shot by officer after police chase was unarmed

A member of the jury in the Timothy Batts trial is speaking out, and he says 11 of the 12 jurors thought Batts was guilty of the most serious charge he faced.More >>
A member of the jury in the Timothy Batts trial is speaking out, and he says 11 of the 12 jurors thought Batts was guilty of the most serious charge he faced.More >>
Months of misery and hundreds of dollars later a Kentucky family is still without air conditioning. And with this heat, they’re at their breaking point.More >>
Months of misery and hundreds of dollars later a Kentucky family is still without air conditioning. And with this heat, they’re at their breaking point.More >>
Benton Co. EMA Director Richard Key confirmed that a barrel of material exploded at the MagPro LLC plant in Camden, TN around 9:30 pm on Friday.More >>
Benton Co. EMA Director Richard Key confirmed that a barrel of material exploded at the MagPro LLC plant in Camden, TN around 9:30 pm on Friday.More >>
The owners and operators of three Davidson County nail salon and massage parlors remain at the Metro-Davidson County Detention Center on Friday after Metro Police raided their establishments in a prostitution, human trafficking and money-laundering investigation.More >>
The owners and operators of three Davidson County nail salon and massage parlors remain at the Metro-Davidson County Detention Center on Friday after Metro Police raided their establishments in a prostitution, human trafficking and money-laundering investigation.More >>
In a city like Nashville where traffic is always a problem it's easy to get frustrated even angry behind the wheel, but lately, police are seeing a disturbing trend where road rage incidents are escalating quickly and becoming violent.More >>
In a city like Nashville where traffic is always a problem it's easy to get frustrated even angry behind the wheel, but lately, police are seeing a disturbing trend where road rage incidents are escalating quickly and becoming violent.More >>
After a frantic knock on the door in the middle of the night, one Kentucky woman jumped in to help her neighbor escape from a violent attacker. ?More >>
After a frantic knock on the door in the middle of the night, one Kentucky woman jumped in to help her neighbor escape from a violent attacker.More >>
A 58-year-old woman is recovering from surgery after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout on Friday in North Nashville.More >>
A 58-year-old woman is recovering from surgery after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout on Friday in North Nashville.More >>
Friday marks one month away from The Great American Eclipse.More >>
Friday marks one month away from The Great American Eclipse.More >>
According to Kentucky State Police and the Christain Co. Corner's office, at least one person is dead after a wreck on Interstate 24 in Kentucky.More >>
According to Kentucky State Police and the Christain Co. Corner's office, at least one person is dead after a wreck on Interstate 24 in Kentucky.More >>
Months of misery and hundreds of dollars later a Kentucky family is still without air conditioning. And with this heat, they’re at their breaking point.More >>
Months of misery and hundreds of dollars later a Kentucky family is still without air conditioning. And with this heat, they’re at their breaking point.More >>
In a city like Nashville where traffic is always a problem it's easy to get frustrated even angry behind the wheel, but lately, police are seeing a disturbing trend where road rage incidents are escalating quickly and becoming violent.More >>
In a city like Nashville where traffic is always a problem it's easy to get frustrated even angry behind the wheel, but lately, police are seeing a disturbing trend where road rage incidents are escalating quickly and becoming violent.More >>
A member of the jury in the Timothy Batts trial is speaking out, and he says 11 of the 12 jurors thought Batts was guilty of the most serious charge he faced.More >>
A member of the jury in the Timothy Batts trial is speaking out, and he says 11 of the 12 jurors thought Batts was guilty of the most serious charge he faced.More >>
Not all heroes wear capes, but some Walmart employees do. At least during “Back to School” season. In a post on social media, Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Arkansas, posted a photo of herself in a cape during her shift at Walmart.More >>
Not all heroes wear capes, but some Walmart employees do. At least during “Back to School” season. In a post on social media, Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Arkansas, posted a photo of herself in a cape during her shift at Walmart.More >>
Instead of calling for help, the teens recorded the incident on a cell phone, chuckling during the victim's final moments.More >>
Instead of calling for help, the teens recorded the incident on a cell phone, chuckling during the victim's final moments.More >>
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >>
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >>
Kevin Hart is laughing off reports that he's been unfaithful to his pregnant wife.More >>
Kevin Hart is laughing off reports that he's been unfaithful to his pregnant wife.More >>
After a frantic knock on the door in the middle of the night, one Kentucky woman jumped in to help her neighbor escape from a violent attacker. ?More >>
After a frantic knock on the door in the middle of the night, one Kentucky woman jumped in to help her neighbor escape from a violent attacker.More >>
The owners and operators of three Davidson County nail salon and massage parlors remain at the Metro-Davidson County Detention Center on Friday after Metro Police raided their establishments in a prostitution, human trafficking and money-laundering investigation.More >>
The owners and operators of three Davidson County nail salon and massage parlors remain at the Metro-Davidson County Detention Center on Friday after Metro Police raided their establishments in a prostitution, human trafficking and money-laundering investigation.More >>
Benton Co. EMA Director Richard Key confirmed that a barrel of material exploded at the MagPro LLC plant in Camden, TN around 9:30 pm on Friday.More >>
Benton Co. EMA Director Richard Key confirmed that a barrel of material exploded at the MagPro LLC plant in Camden, TN around 9:30 pm on Friday.More >>