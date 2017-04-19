Tennessee Main Streets bring in millions

Tennessee Main Streets is an actual program that provides training for businesses. (WSMV)

They’re cute, quaint and locally owned, but small businesses are more than just niche shops. They’re a driving force for Tennessee jobs.

According to the Department of Economic and Community Development, Tennessee Main Streets created more than 1,000 new jobs, were home to nearly 100 improvement projects and generated $124 million in investment in 2016.

Downtown Franklin is seeing some of that success.

The director of The Franklin Theatre, renovated in 2011, said the cinema/stage brings in $5.1 million per year.

“It’s probably unlike most any other community in America. Franklin is highly devoted to taking care of the downtown corridor and Main Street,” Dan Hays said.

And that kind of dedication doesn't end there. It appears Main Streets are vibrant all over the Volunteer State.

“Main Street in these areas are very family-friendly. You just picture walking down the street with your kids, looking in the windows,” Freddie Lacava said.

But even those who have lived in Franklin their entire lives enjoy the luxuries.

“There is lots of live music, great restaurants. It's a wonderful place to be,” Joseph Shackelford said.

Tennessee Main Streets is an actual program that provides training for businesses and solutions to make downtowns safer and more appealing to both residents and tourists.

There are 34 certified Main Street communities across Tennessee, including Cookeville, Murfreesboro, Gallatin and Sevierville.

