Police find deadly tranquilizer hidden in package

Police said the amount seized is enough for enough for thousands of lethal human doses. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police seized a package containing a deadly tranquilizer used to cut heroin.

The package containing carfentanil, an elephant tranquilizer, was mailed to the area and intercepted by Metro narcotics detectives and U.S. postal inspectors.

Acting on a tip that carfentanil was concealed in a seemingly legitimate package, detectives seized the package and found 140 milligrams of carfentanil inside. Police said it’s enough for thousands of lethal human doses.

According to police, carfentanil is 10,000 more potent than morphine and is used as a cutting agent in heroin. It is responsible for numerous overdose deaths across the country.

The package was mailed from Florida, but it’s unclear who sent it. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is the first time carfentanil has been seized by Metro police.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.