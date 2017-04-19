Lebanon man accused of raping child

A Lebanon man accused of raping a child has been arrested.

Joseph Durham Jr., 55, was arrested Monday after the mother of the victims reported the allegations to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Durham is charged with aggravated statutory rape and rape of a child.

“This was a very trying case for our investigators as it involves children,” Sheriff Robert Bryan said in a release. “This is an ongoing investigation and we feel that once it is completed, that there will be more charges coming against Mr. Durham. I commend our investigators for all of the hard work that they put in this case.”

Durham is being held without bond in the Wilson County Jail.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 615-444-1412.

