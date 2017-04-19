Metro officer sues city after benefits denied

Benton Co. EMA Director Richard Key confirmed that a barrel of material exploded at the MagPro LLC plant in Camden, TN around 9:30 pm on Friday.More >>
Benton Co. EMA Director Richard Key confirmed that a barrel of material exploded at the MagPro LLC plant in Camden, TN around 9:30 pm on Friday.More >>
The owners and operators of three Davidson County nail salon and massage parlors remain at the Metro-Davidson County Detention Center on Friday after Metro Police raided their establishments in a prostitution, human trafficking and money-laundering investigation.More >>
The owners and operators of three Davidson County nail salon and massage parlors remain at the Metro-Davidson County Detention Center on Friday after Metro Police raided their establishments in a prostitution, human trafficking and money-laundering investigation.More >>
In a city like Nashville where traffic is always a problem it's easy to get frustrated even angry behind the wheel, but lately, police are seeing a disturbing trend where road rage incidents are escalating quickly and becoming violent.More >>
In a city like Nashville where traffic is always a problem it's easy to get frustrated even angry behind the wheel, but lately, police are seeing a disturbing trend where road rage incidents are escalating quickly and becoming violent.More >>
Months of misery and hundreds of dollars later a Kentucky family is still without air conditioning. And with this heat, they’re at their breaking point. The Lester family called News 4 because they can't seem to get an answer from their home warranty company. Their house in Trenton, Kentucky is peaking at 93 degrees.More >>
Months of misery and hundreds of dollars later a Kentucky family is still without air conditioning. And with this heat, they’re at their breaking point. The Lester family called News 4 because they can't seem to get an answer from their home warranty company. Their house in Trenton, Kentucky is peaking at 93 degrees.More >>
After a frantic knock on the door in the middle of the night, one Kentucky woman jumped in to help her neighbor escape from a violent attacker. ?More >>
After a frantic knock on the door in the middle of the night, one Kentucky woman jumped in to help her neighbor escape from a violent attacker.More >>
A 58-year-old woman is recovering from surgery after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout on Friday in North Nashville.More >>
A 58-year-old woman is recovering from surgery after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout on Friday in North Nashville.More >>
Friday marks one month away from The Great American Eclipse.More >>
Friday marks one month away from The Great American Eclipse.More >>
According to Kentucky State Police and the Christain Co. Corner's office, at least one person is dead after a wreck on Interstate 24 in Kentucky.More >>
According to Kentucky State Police and the Christain Co. Corner's office, at least one person is dead after a wreck on Interstate 24 in Kentucky.More >>
Batches of mosquitoes collected by the Metro Public Health Department in Green Hills and Antioch have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to a news release.More >>
Batches of mosquitoes collected by the Metro Public Health Department in Green Hills and Antioch have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to a news release.More >>
Instead of calling for help, the teens recorded the incident on a cell phone, chuckling during the victim's final moments.More >>
Instead of calling for help, the teens recorded the incident on a cell phone, chuckling during the victim's final moments.More >>
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >>
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >>
A news release from the Metro Nashville Police Department claims the three businesses have been serving as fronts for prostitution for several months.More >>
A news release from the Metro Nashville Police Department claims the three businesses have been serving as fronts for prostitution for several months.More >>
Clarksville Police are investigating an apparent suicide that shut down an exit ramp on Interstate 24 for several hours Thursday afternoon.More >>
Clarksville Police are investigating an apparent suicide that shut down an exit ramp on Interstate 24 for several hours Thursday afternoon.More >>
With McDonald's now offering a delivery service, the fast-food giant is looking to make customers comfortable eating at home with a new clothing line that includes an adult-size Big Mac onesie.More >>
With McDonald's now offering a delivery service, the fast-food giant is looking to make customers comfortable eating at home with a new clothing line that includes an adult-size Big Mac onesie.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
Metro police have an astonishing number. During the week of July 9, police say 81 percent of the cars stolen were easy targets because the keys were left inside, or were made available to thieves.More >>
Metro police have an astonishing number. During the week of July 9, police say 81 percent of the cars stolen were easy targets because the keys were left inside, or were made available to thieves.More >>
Two Florida men thought it would be funny to throw an egg at a random cyclist, but now they have egg on their face.More >>
Two Florida men thought it would be funny to throw an egg at a random cyclist, but now they have egg on their face.More >>
A 58-year-old woman is recovering from surgery after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout on Friday in North Nashville.More >>
A 58-year-old woman is recovering from surgery after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout on Friday in North Nashville.More >>
Columbia Police are asking the public's help to identify a man that attempted to use counterfeit $20 bills at a Columbia Walmart.More >>
Columbia Police are asking the public's help to identify a man that attempted to use counterfeit $20 bills at a Columbia Walmart.More >>