Army crew chief killed in crash from Chapel Hill area

Benton Co. EMA Director Richard Key confirmed that a barrel of material exploded at the MagPro LLC plant in Camden, TN around 9:30 pm on Friday.More >>
Benton Co. EMA Director Richard Key confirmed that a barrel of material exploded at the MagPro LLC plant in Camden, TN around 9:30 pm on Friday.More >>
The owners and operators of three Davidson County nail salon and massage parlors remain at the Metro-Davidson County Detention Center on Friday after Metro Police raided their establishments in a prostitution, human trafficking and money-laundering investigation.More >>
The owners and operators of three Davidson County nail salon and massage parlors remain at the Metro-Davidson County Detention Center on Friday after Metro Police raided their establishments in a prostitution, human trafficking and money-laundering investigation.More >>
In a city like Nashville where traffic is always a problem it's easy to get frustrated even angry behind the wheel, but lately, police are seeing a disturbing trend where road rage incidents are escalating quickly and becoming violent.More >>
In a city like Nashville where traffic is always a problem it's easy to get frustrated even angry behind the wheel, but lately, police are seeing a disturbing trend where road rage incidents are escalating quickly and becoming violent.More >>
Months of misery and hundreds of dollars later a Kentucky family is still without air conditioning. And with this heat, they’re at their breaking point. The Lester family called News 4 because they can't seem to get an answer from their home warranty company. Their house in Trenton, Kentucky is peaking at 93 degrees.More >>
Months of misery and hundreds of dollars later a Kentucky family is still without air conditioning. And with this heat, they’re at their breaking point. The Lester family called News 4 because they can't seem to get an answer from their home warranty company. Their house in Trenton, Kentucky is peaking at 93 degrees.More >>
After a frantic knock on the door in the middle of the night, one Kentucky woman jumped in to help her neighbor escape from a violent attacker. ?More >>
After a frantic knock on the door in the middle of the night, one Kentucky woman jumped in to help her neighbor escape from a violent attacker.More >>
A 58-year-old woman is recovering from surgery after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout on Friday in North Nashville.More >>
A 58-year-old woman is recovering from surgery after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout on Friday in North Nashville.More >>
Friday marks one month away from The Great American Eclipse.More >>
Friday marks one month away from The Great American Eclipse.More >>
According to Kentucky State Police and the Christain Co. Corner's office, at least one person is dead after a wreck on Interstate 24 in Kentucky.More >>
According to Kentucky State Police and the Christain Co. Corner's office, at least one person is dead after a wreck on Interstate 24 in Kentucky.More >>
Batches of mosquitoes collected by the Metro Public Health Department in Green Hills and Antioch have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to a news release.More >>
Batches of mosquitoes collected by the Metro Public Health Department in Green Hills and Antioch have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to a news release.More >>