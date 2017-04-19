Body found in Cumberland River identified as missing man - WSMV Channel 4

Body found in Cumberland River identified as missing man

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police have identified the body found in the Cumberland River on Tuesday morning as 28-year-old Broderick Stremic.

Stremic was reported missing on Friday. His father said he last heard from him on Thursday.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death. Police said there was no evidence of foul play during the initial autopsy.

