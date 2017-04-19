Nashville restaurant says goodbye after 65 years

Charlie Bob's Restaurant will close its doors later this month. (WSMV)

Since the 1950s, Charlie Bob’s Restaurant in Nashville has been cooking up burgers, fries and country food. But the Music City classic is closing its doors next month.

Many have probably driven by the restaurant for years and never stopped. But in the ever-changing world of Nashville, Charlie Bob’s stayed the same.

The menu is salt and pepper simple, the atmosphere more Schlitz than glitz.

“Nothing fancy, but always solid and good, friendly, fast home cooking. Can’t beat it,” said owner Mike Douglas. “And darts and cold beer, and every now and then a shot.”

Douglas’ father was Bob. He bought the place from Charlie years ago, and Charlie Bob’s was born.

Larry Lee started visiting the restaurant as a teenager and never stopped.

“I come so much they don’t even ask what I want, they just bring my water, my lemon, coffee and breakfast,” Lee said.

Douglas said the decision to close was not an easy one.

“I’ve had offers the last three years. Gets me thinking what do I want to do with the rest of my life,” he said.

Douglas said he’ll say goodbye to 16-hour days and hello to free time.

“The folks that never got to come in and experience Charlie Bob’s, I feel sorry,” Douglas said.

Charlie Bob’s has been the location for numerous country music videos over the years. A movie company in the Netherlands plans to use the restaurant for some of its scenes.

