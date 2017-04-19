Karl Dean talks gas tax, run for governor

Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean says he is in favor of the gas tax increase.

Dean, who is running for governor of Tennessee, took questions from journalists on Wednesday. He addressed several topics including police shootings, Metro Schools and why he is running for governor.

“I support an increase in what we’re doing on gas in order to pay for roads and transportation,” Dean said. “You have to pay for infrastructure. Once you stop maintaining, you’re taking a big step backwards.”

Dean’s platform includes a push for better public education, infrastructure and economic development.

When asked about transparency in government, Dean said the key is to conduct business in the open.

Tennessee’s gubernatorial election is in 2018. The Society of Professional Journalists has invited all candidates to come meet the press.

