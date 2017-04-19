Drivers ask what's being done to curb flash-flooding on area roads

A Channel 4 viewer shared this photo of her drive on I-24 on Tuesday afternoon. (WSMV)

The skies have opened up and dumped rain across the Midstate this week, resulting in flash flooding in some places.

Channel 4 viewers have sent videos of problem places. One woman showed her experience on Interstate 24 on Tuesday as the heavy rains flooded a low-lying spot. The water was so deep, some drivers were forced to stop.

“When I went around the curve, it was standing water everywhere,” Tracey Houston said.

Houston was heading home from work around 4 p.m. Tuesday. She had just gotten onto I-24 and was heading to the Interstate 65 split.

“I had to stop,” she said. “There were cars trying to go through, but a lot of cars were stopped as well.”

She said this isn't the first time this stretch of road was under water.

“I’m not sure what the fix is, where that is on the agenda,” Houston said. “I would certainly like that to get fixed soon.”

Across Nashville, the trouble spots aren't hard to find. A “High Water” sign marks one spot on Murfreesboro Pike. On area interstates, the dips in the road provide an ideal location for water to pool.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Kathryn Schulte explained one reason why flooding occurs in this particular area.

“We have a huge problem with litter,” Schulte said. “We pick it up once a week, and if we know if a big storm is coming, we'll go out and pick it up ahead of time. But once the rain starts and it's a hard rain, it will pick up whatever debris and litter is in the area and wash it straight into the drain, clogging it."

Schulte said TDOT regularly works to clear debris and is considering more permanent solutions.

“We’re also looking into is there a way we can change the drain itself to help catch some of that litter. That's something we're working on now," Schulte said.

Officials with Metro Water Services said they know of several "rain routes" that flood during heavy rains. A full list shows the areas crews were sent during Tuesday’s storms:

13649 Old Hickory Boulevard

Smith Springs Road at Rural Hill Road

Church Street at Interstate 40 East

813 Cedarcrest Avenue

Woodvale Drive at Rockdale Avenue

2000 Overhill Drive

92 Elberta Street

2508 Solon Drive

Glenrose Avenue at Old Glenrose Avenue

George L Davis Boulevard at Nelson Merry Street

Metro Water attributed the flooding to litter as well, and said that crews revisit flooded areas after the water recedes to check for drain blockages.

Drivers are encouraged to contact TDOT at tdot.comments@tn.com or Metro Water Services if they see flooding. Drivers are also advised to remember the saying: “Turn around - don't drown.”

