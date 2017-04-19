Murfreesboro school to host free health clinic

Saint Thomas Health is teaming up with local health agencies to offer their services to the uninsured.

The free clinic will be offered to those who either don’t have insurance or don’t have enough insurance to cover their health needs.

The clinic will be held Saturday, April 29, at Hobgood Elementary School in Murfreesboro.

The event will have free primary and specialty healthcare services like pediatrics, dentistry, mammograms and eye care. There will also be no-cost prescription medication.

