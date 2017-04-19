Former Gallatin employee accused of stealing city funds

A former employee of the City of Gallatin has been charged with theft.

According to the Tennessee Comptroller's Office, an ex-administrative assistant is accused of stealing over $1,170 from the city recorder's office.

Jennifer Morris is accused of taking money from her cash drawer between June and December 2016. Morris also allegedly manipulated the city's accounting records.

Officials said Morris has admitted to taking city funds and using them to pay personal bills and expenses.

Morris was indicted by the Sumner County Grand Jury this month on one count of theft over $1,000 and one count of official misconduct.

Click here to read the full investigative report.

Anyone who suspects fraud, waste or abuse of public money in Tennessee is asked to call the comptroller’s toll-free hotline at 800-232-5454 or file a report online at www.comptroller.tn.gov/hotline.

