Faith Hill sings 'Mississippi Girl' with young fan - WSMV Channel 4

Faith Hill sings 'Mississippi Girl' with young fan

Posted: Updated:
Faith Hill (Photo credit: Russell James) Faith Hill (Photo credit: Russell James)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Country music star Faith Hill has a new adorable duet partner!

Hill is seen singing with a little girl named Rosie in her latest Instagram post.

Rosie asked Hill if she would sing "Mississippi Girl" with her, and Hill happily accepted.

Hill and her husband, Tim McGraw, are about to embark on their Soul2Soul tour, which includes two shows in Nashville.

The couple will be releasing a duet album sometime later this year. Their first single, "Speak to a Girl," dropped last month.

A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.