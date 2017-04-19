Faith Hill sings 'Mississippi Girl' with young fan

Country music star Faith Hill has a new adorable duet partner!

Hill is seen singing with a little girl named Rosie in her latest Instagram post.

Rosie asked Hill if she would sing "Mississippi Girl" with her, and Hill happily accepted.

Hill and her husband, Tim McGraw, are about to embark on their Soul2Soul tour, which includes two shows in Nashville.

The couple will be releasing a duet album sometime later this year. Their first single, "Speak to a Girl," dropped last month.

