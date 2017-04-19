2 FL men arrested in Hendersonville credit card fraud case

Two Florida men have been arrested in Hendersonville for allegedly cloning credit cards and using them.

Police said Jhoan Martin-Naranjo and Alfredo Diaz Domingez had around 100 cards that linked back to information stolen from credit and debit cards.

Martin-Naranjo and Domingez are charged with five counts of criminal simulation and one count of theft.

Martin-Naranjo is being held on a $125,000 bond. Domingez’s bond was set at $100,000.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court on May 24.

The Hendersonville Police Department is working to notify the victims and their banks.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

