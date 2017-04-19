2nd suspect charged in Clarksville man's murder - WSMV Channel 4

2nd suspect charged in Clarksville man's murder

Jessica Lynn Summer Simo (Source: Clarksville PD) Jessica Lynn Summer Simo (Source: Clarksville PD)
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to the death of a Clarksville man.

Jessica Lynn Summer Simo, 36, is charged with first-degree murder.

The body of the victim, Billy Pace Jr., was found in the woods off Ross Lane in December 2016. Pace had been reported missing by his father days before.

A 17-year-old was also charged in connection with the murder.

Simo's bond has been set at $500,000.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Investigator Billy Wall at 931-648-0611, ext. 13415.

