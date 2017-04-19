Landscape company owner denies cheating foreign workers

Batches of mosquitoes collected by the Metro Public Health Department in Green Hills and Antioch have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to a news release.More >>
A former Tennessee Titans player appeared in court today after a fateful Uber ride where he allegedly drunkenly assaulted the driver in a gas station parking lot.More >>
Columbia Police are asking the public's help to identify a man that attempted to use counterfeit $20 bills at a Columbia Walmart.More >>
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned Friday morning, according to multiple reports. He objected strongly to the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.More >>
A 58-year-old woman is recovering from surgery after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout on Friday in North Nashville.More >>
Metro Animal Care and Control and Williamson County Animal Center will be waiving adoption fees beginning Saturday through Saturday, July 29, according to a news release.More >>
Dangerously hot and humid weather will bring temperatures to the mid-to-upper 90s with heat index values ranging from 100 to 106.More >>
A news release from the Metro Nashville Police Department claims the three businesses have been serving as fronts for prostitution for several months.More >>
Clarksville Police are investigating an apparent suicide that shut down an exit ramp on Interstate 24 for several hours Thursday afternoon.More >>
