Soldier from Chapel Hill killed in Black Hawk crash

A soldier from Tennessee was killed in a Black Hawk training flight in Maryland on Monday afternoon.

The UH-60 Black Hawk went down just before 1:30 p.m. at the Breton Bay Golf Course in Leonardtown, MD.

Spc. Jeremy Darrell Tomlin, 22, died at the scene. Tomlin was assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion and was from Chapel Hill, TN.

The pilot, Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Nicholas, and the Charlie Company commander, Capt. Terikazu Onoda, were injured in the crash. Both remain in critical condition.

The cause of the helicopter crash remains under investigation.

Two other Black Hawks were also involved in the routine training mission but were not impacted.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our soldiers, their families and friends," said Col Amanda Azubuike, director of public affairs, Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington, in a news release. "Our top priority is the health of our soldiers and ensuring that their family members are provided the support they need."

A memorial for Tomlin will be held Friday morning at Fort Belvoir in Virginia.

