Longtime volunteer fire chief indicted on theft charges

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (AP) - A longtime volunteer fire chief has been indicted on felony theft charges related to misuse of departmental funds.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2pfNaTc) that 74-year-old Frank Solomon turned himself in to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Monday after a grand jury indicted him earlier this month. The New Market Volunteer Fire Department chief faces charges of theft over $1,000, sales tax fraud over $500, theft under $500, and two counts of official misconduct after a state comptroller's investigation related to misuse of the funds for expenses involving to his personal vehicle.

Sheriff G.W. "Bud" McGoig says Solomon was released on $10,000 bail. He will be arraigned Wednesday. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Solomon is a founding member and 31-year veteran of the volunteer fire department.

