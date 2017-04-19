Man charged after woman found dead inside Clarksville apartment - WSMV Channel 4

Man charged after woman found dead inside Clarksville apartment

Posted: Updated:
The woman was found dead inside an apartment. (WSMV) The woman was found dead inside an apartment. (WSMV)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

An arrest has been made after a woman was found dead inside a Clarksville apartment early Wednesday morning.

Investigators received a call around 2:30 a.m. asking them to do a welfare check on a woman who lived at the Sonoma Ridge apartments.

When officers went inside, they found a woman's body and signs of a struggle. Police are calling this a homicide.

The victim was later identified as 20-year-old Allison Tenbarge of Evansville, IN.

The suspect, 21-year-old Quentin Bird, was arrested without incident by Kentucky State Police in Kuttawa, KY, near Lake Barkley. Police said he had broken into a nearby trailer.

Bird is charged with criminal homicide.

Police believe this is a domestic-related murder, but it's unclear how the suspect and victim knew each other.

Neighbors at Sonoma Ridge said this is a quiet community with a lot of military families. They said Bird mostly kept to himself in his apartment.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Man charged after woman found dead inside Clarksville apartmentMore>>

  • Special

    Montgomery County news

    Click to read more headlines from Montgomery County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Montgomery County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.