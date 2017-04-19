Man charged after woman found dead inside Clarksville apartment

The woman was found dead inside an apartment. (WSMV)

An arrest has been made after a woman was found dead inside a Clarksville apartment early Wednesday morning.

Investigators received a call around 2:30 a.m. asking them to do a welfare check on a woman who lived at the Sonoma Ridge apartments.

When officers went inside, they found a woman's body and signs of a struggle. Police are calling this a homicide.

The victim was later identified as 20-year-old Allison Tenbarge of Evansville, IN.

The suspect, 21-year-old Quentin Bird, was arrested without incident by Kentucky State Police in Kuttawa, KY, near Lake Barkley. Police said he had broken into a nearby trailer.

Bird is charged with criminal homicide.

Police believe this is a domestic-related murder, but it's unclear how the suspect and victim knew each other.

Neighbors at Sonoma Ridge said this is a quiet community with a lot of military families. They said Bird mostly kept to himself in his apartment.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

Clarksville homicide overnight: 1 female victim, possibly domestic related, suspect still on the loose, live update at noon on @WSMV pic.twitter.com/nrhyWHmakM — Kevin Trager (@KevinWSMV) April 19, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.