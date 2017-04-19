Police ID woman involved in standoff at Gallatin home

A woman has reportedly threatened to kill herself. (WSMV)

A nearly four-hour standoff in Gallatin came to a peaceful end Wednesday morning.

A woman barricaded herself inside her home on Chambers Street around 4:30 a.m.

Police showed up at the home to arrest the 52-year-old on vandalism charges after she allegedly broke windows at her boyfriend's home during an argument.

Kim Leftwich allegedly refused to come outside and started threatening to hurt herself or others. Police said Leftwich had a weapon inside the home.

This prompted several police officers, including the SWAT team, to surround her home with guns drawn.

Gallatin police said they were able to keep steady contact with Leftwich over the phone throughout the standoff. Leftwich would even briefly come outside before going back inside the home.

Around 8:30 a.m., officers made the decision to break down the back door. Leftwich was escorted outside in handcuffs.

Leftwich was taken by ambulance to Sumner Regional Medical Center to be evaluated.

No one was injured in the incident.

A neighbor described what it was like seeing a SWAT team near her home.

"This made me really, really nervous. Real nervous. I'm calming down. They wouldn't let us out of the house if we opened the door. They told us to get back in, which we knew was for our safety," said neighbor Denise Hill.

There is no word if Leftwich will face any additional charges related to the standoff.

#BREAKING Gallatin police and Portland PD surrounding home. Person barricaded themselves inside a home. I'm hearing the chief is on his way pic.twitter.com/YA5tgr36Lo — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) April 19, 2017

A woman just walked up and told me it's her sister who barricaded herself inside her home. Whole area is surrounded with police pic.twitter.com/bYvbKWnRYF — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) April 19, 2017

Woman had a misdemeanor warrant out for her arrest. She had a prior vandalism charge. Negotiators here trying to talk with her. pic.twitter.com/2EwDO9DXRl — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) April 19, 2017

BREAKING Woman who barricaded herself inside a Gallatin home appears to have just come outside. She is walking to the ambulance @WSMV pic.twitter.com/FgOHGyB7z8 — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) April 19, 2017

