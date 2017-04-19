Police ID woman involved in standoff at Gallatin home - WSMV Channel 4

Police ID woman involved in standoff at Gallatin home

Posted: Updated:
A woman has reportedly threatened to kill herself. (WSMV) A woman has reportedly threatened to kill herself. (WSMV)
Police have surrounded a home on Chambers Street. (WSMV) Police have surrounded a home on Chambers Street. (WSMV)
Kim Leftwich (Source: Gallatin Police Department) Kim Leftwich (Source: Gallatin Police Department)
GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -

A nearly four-hour standoff in Gallatin came to a peaceful end Wednesday morning.

A woman barricaded herself inside her home on Chambers Street around 4:30 a.m.

Police showed up at the home to arrest the 52-year-old on vandalism charges after she allegedly broke windows at her boyfriend's home during an argument.

Kim Leftwich allegedly refused to come outside and started threatening to hurt herself or others. Police said Leftwich had a weapon inside the home.

This prompted several police officers, including the SWAT team, to surround her home with guns drawn.

Gallatin police said they were able to keep steady contact with Leftwich over the phone throughout the standoff. Leftwich would even briefly come outside before going back inside the home.

Around 8:30 a.m., officers made the decision to break down the back door. Leftwich was escorted outside in handcuffs.

Leftwich was taken by ambulance to Sumner Regional Medical Center to be evaluated.

No one was injured in the incident.

A neighbor described what it was like seeing a SWAT team near her home.

"This made me really, really nervous. Real nervous. I'm calming down. They wouldn't let us out of the house if we opened the door. They told us to get back in, which we knew was for our safety," said neighbor Denise Hill.

There is no word if Leftwich will face any additional charges related to the standoff.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Police ID woman involved in standoff at Gallatin homeMore>>

  • Special

    Sumner County news

    Click to read more headlines from Sumner County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Sumner County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.