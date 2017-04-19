Davidson County receives 'C' in State of the Air report

The American Lung Association has released its most recent air quality report. (WSMV)

125 million Americans live in parts of the country with unhealthy levels of pollution, according to a new report.

The data comes from the latest "State of the Air" report from the American Lung Association.

Davidson County is getting a "C" grade for its air quality.

Some cities - mostly in California, Utah and Nevada - are seeing spikes in particle pollution from wildfires, factories and vehicles.

Cities with the cleanest air are all on the East Coast, including Burlington, VT, and Naples, FL. Honolulu, HI, is also on the list.

According to the American Lung Association, particle pollutants can lead to heart disease and lung cancer and can be especially dangerous for people with diabetes.

Here's a look at how some of the other Middle Tennessee counties fared:

Sumner County - B

Wilson County - A

Williamson County - B

