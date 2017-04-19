Some Patriots players skipping White House visit

This year's Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots, will be visiting the White House on Wednesday, but not everyone from the team will be there.

The obligatory visit to the White House for championship teams is becoming an opportunity for high-profile athletes to make a political statement.

At least six players say they're not going. Four of them said it is because of President Donald Trump.

Quarterback Tom Brady says he will be attending. He sat out the White House visit in 2015 when Barack Obama was president. He claimed that was for scheduling reasons.

So what do you think? Should athletes sit out White House visits because they don't like the sitting president, or should they put politics aside?

