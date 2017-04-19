Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Atlanta girl

The court hearing for former Tennessee Titan Michael Oher on misdemeanor assault charges has been continued until October.More >>
A 59-year-old woman was struck in crossfire while sitting on a bench on Dowlan Street near 26th Avenue North.More >>
Dangerously hot and humid weather will bring temperatures to the mid-to-upper 90s with heat index values ranging from 100 to 106.More >>
A news release from the Metro Nashville Police Department claims the three businesses have been serving as fronts for prostitution for several months.More >>
Clarksville Police are investigating an apparent suicide that shut down an exit ramp on Interstate 24 for several hours Thursday afternoon.More >>
A disabled farm vehicle shut down three lanes of a major Clarksville roadway for several hours Thursday night.More >>
Metro police have an astonishing number. During the week of July 9, police say 81 percent of the cars stolen were easy targets because the keys were left inside, or were made available to thieves.More >>
A man wanted by Metro police for attempted homicide was arrested by US Marshals in Memphis on Thursday.More >>
Thursday was the hottest day of the year at 97 degrees, and emergency agencies packed up to make sure those who couldn't get inside where taken care of.More >>
The Department of Labor released record numbers on Thursday showing the lowest unemployment rate Tennessee has ever seen at 3.6 percent.More >>
Instead of calling for help, the teens recorded the incident on a cell phone, chuckling during the victim's final moments.More >>
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >>
A news release from the Metro Nashville Police Department claims the three businesses have been serving as fronts for prostitution for several months.More >>
Clarksville Police are investigating an apparent suicide that shut down an exit ramp on Interstate 24 for several hours Thursday afternoon.More >>
With McDonald's now offering a delivery service, the fast-food giant is looking to make customers comfortable eating at home with a new clothing line that includes an adult-size Big Mac onesie.More >>
Metro police have an astonishing number. During the week of July 9, police say 81 percent of the cars stolen were easy targets because the keys were left inside, or were made available to thieves.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
A 59-year-old woman was struck in crossfire while sitting on a bench on Dowlan Street near 26th Avenue North.More >>
Two Florida men thought it would be funny to throw an egg at a random cyclist, but now they have egg on their face.More >>
Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, 41, committed suicide by hanging, according to a report from TMZ. They’re reporting his body was found Thursday morning at his residence near L.A.More >>
