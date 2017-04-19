Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Atlanta girl

Police say a missing 12-year-old Atlanta girl is believed to be in extreme danger.

Arasley Jimenez-Vasquez was last seen Tuesday in Atlanta. She is believed to be with 32-year-old Armando Aguilar.

The pair may be traveling in a 2009 white Ford Econoline Van with Georgia tag QFD5854.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, a felony warrant for kidnapping was issued for Aguilar on Monday.

Jimenez-Vasquez is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'2" and weighs 130 pounds.

Aguilar is Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'8" and weighs 180 pounds. Aguilar also reportedly has heavy scaring along the right side of his chin and has the name "Ashley" tattooed across the middle of his chest, along with four large stars.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department at 404-817-2379.

