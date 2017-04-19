Classical music, high fashion take over Nashville Symphony

It was a night of country stars, classical music and high fashion at the Nashville Symphony on Tuesday night.

The Schermerhorn Symphony Center was transformed into a giant runway, featuring Zac Posen's stunning 2017 fall line.

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini took the stage, performing three songs, including the 1960s classic "Make the World Go Away."

While Ballerini crooned, the attendees swooned over her Posen dress.

"Kelsea is wearing one of our finale gown pieces - ethereal, princess-like, kind of powerful," Posen said.

Ballerini called it "the ultimate Peter Pan dress."

"It's amazing. This is by far the most expensive thing I've ever put on my body," she said.

Ballerini gave Channel 4 some hints about her upcoming album.

"We're almost done with it, and I'm really excited about it," she said. "It just kind of tells that story of all the highs and lows of my life the last few years. I had a break-up, I grew up and then I met the guy I'm marrying."

The only detail Ballerini would give away about her upcoming nuptials, but all she would say is that she's getting married this year.

