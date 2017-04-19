Downed utility pole blocking south Nashville road

The utility pole is blocking part of Linbar Drive. (WSMV)

A downed utility pole is blocking part of Linbar Drive in south Nashville.

The utility pole fell between Haywood Lane and Harding Pike overnight.

Officials are not sure if the damage is storm-related or if someone knocked the pole down.

NES crews have been called in to fix the issue. Right now, only one customer is affected.

There is no word on when the street will be reopened.

