Emergency responders recovering after crash

Three emergency responders were injured in a crash on a stretch of road in Sumner County on Saturday.

“Nerves are a little bit shaken, legs are a little sore, knees are a little sore, so it’s coming along,” said Ricky Slack.

Slack was in good spirits Tuesday despite having a close call at a crash scene where he was helping a patient.

“All of a sudden we start hearing crashes, and we look up and we see a gray car coming at us,” Slack said.

The driver hit an ambulance, injuring Slack and two other emergency responders.

“Somehow I was standing here looking out and I came out and went to this side over here and landed on the gravel on the side of the road,” Slack said.

New Shackle Island Road and Drakes Creek Road still bare the markings from the crash. Slack said it wasn’t his first close call there.

“We’ve worked several accidents there. New Shackle Island is a very curvy, narrow road,” Slack said.

Since last April, Sumner County EMS has responded to 11 crashes at that intersection. Six of those crashes ended with people being hurt.

Neighbors feel something should be done before someone dies.

“We moved in this house three and a half years ago, and I realize the danger here at this intersection so I started trying to get some response to get us a red light,” said Francine Daniels, who lives nearby.

Growing traffic hasn’t helped.

“You cannot get out here and turn left. You take your life in your hands when you do it,” Daniels said.

Slack said he feels grateful to walk away from the crash. He asked everyone to keep Deputy Michelle Scott in their thoughts.

“Ms. Scott, the officer, was hurt far worse. The good Lord will take care of us, and he is, but I’d ask everybody to keep here in the prayers because she’s got a long road to recovery,” Slack said.

Officials said Scott is resting at home.

Michael Moore, a Sumner County firefighter, was also hurt. He returned to work on Tuesday.

