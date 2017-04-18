Puppy hit in Snapchat video is now safe with owner

Since Channel 4 first showed the video of a puppy being repeatedly hit by an MTSU football player, Shalom Alvarez has been arrested and booked on animal abuse charges.

The video was posted on Justin Akins’ Snapchat account. He and Alvarez were dismissed from the football team last week.

Investigators say the puppy in the video, Rocko, is now safe with his owner, Darryl Randolph.

"During the investigation, there was no reason to believe he [Randolph] was there," said Lindsay Frierson with Rutherford County PAWS.

Randolph is also a football player at MTSU, but is not facing any charges and has not been dismissed from the team. Investigators said he was unaware and not home when this was happening to his puppy.

"The owner has been very cooperative in answering all of our questions, and we actually got to go in and see his surroundings and how he is living. He is a perfectly happy 3-month-old puppy, so he is doing fine," Frierson said.

Channel 4 has received numerous calls from people wanting to adopt Rocko, and so has Rutherford County Animal Control.

While Rocko is not up for adoption, there is a way people can help.

"We have appreciated everyone calling and asking about Rocko. We can always count on the community to jump in and have a heart for these animals, so Rocko is doing fine, he is a happy and playful. We would like everyone to come here and check out the animals that are still in need of homes," Frierson said.

