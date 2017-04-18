Overtime win means late night for Preds fans

The Predators took a commanding 3-0 lead in their series against the Blackhawks. (WSMV)

Nashville Predators fans had a late night staying up to watch Kevin Fiala score as the clock winded down in overtime Monday.

Game 3 of the Western Conference quarterfinals went past midnight, making it a slow morning for Preds fans who stayed up to watch the finish.

The overtime winner was all anyone could talk about Tuesday morning. Predators play-by-play broadcaster Willy Daunic said he’ll remember the Fiala goal for the rest of his career.

“You dream of moments like that where you get to call an overtime game winner,” Daunic said. “It was a thrill.”

Daunic told Channel 4 the atmosphere inside Bridgestone Arena was electric for Game 3. He’ll be on the call for Fox Sports Tennessee Thursday night as the Predators host the Chicago Blackhawks looking to complete the four-game sweep.

“I think the difference between this year and years past is the hunger fans have to strive and go higher than they’ve been before,” Daunic added. “When you’re playing the Blackhawks, a team that’s won three championships, I think the thirst is there even more.”

