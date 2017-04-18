Warren County residents struggle to rebuild after tornado

After 22 years of making a house his home, Carl Bumbalough now walks through an empty space that's just not the same.

"The ceiling is split wide open," Bumbalough said, walking through his Hill Street home. "It's split from here all the way over to there," he added, pointing to cracks in the ceiling and wall.

His home was one of several damaged in Warren County after an EF-1 tornado touched down in his community. Another hit in Bedford County.

"When it hit that house, we didn't know if we were going to survive or not. You could see the walls in there twisting," Bumbalough said.

Now he is in the middle of the insurance process. He is living in an apartment under assistance from his police. His belongings are in storage pods. His future is up in the air as he faces an uncertain claims process.

"They're going to try to get out of it as cheap as they can saying a lot of it's my fault. A lot of its termite damage. A lot of it could've been prevented. That's what I pay insurance for," said a frustrated Bumbalough.

His roof is gone. His home is partially off the foundation. At first he was told it was a loss, but that's changed.

"The way it vibrated, the way the walls twisted while we were inside of it during the tornado, I figured, right now, it's not safe," he said.

His next door neighbor's home has been declared a total loss. The Perry family didn't want to go on camera, but said their family had lived in the house for nearly 100 years. The roof is blown off, the second floor destroyed, and water is soaking the floors after storms.

Neighbors are relying on each other for support and reassurance through uncertainty.

"I don't where I'm going to be. I don't know if I've got to go rent me a place to live from here on out or what they're going to do with the house," Bumbalough said.

Rain is one of the biggest challenges now for homes that have roof damage. One home has several inches of water inside under a compromised roof.

Many are waiting, both patiently and impatiently, for insurance claims to finalize in hopes of regaining a sense of normalcy.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.