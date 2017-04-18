Mother charged after child falls from second story window - WSMV Channel 4

Mother charged after child falls from second story window

Anissa Troutman (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Anissa Troutman (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Nashville mother faces child neglect charges after her 3-year-old fell two stories out of a window.

Police said Anissa Troutman left her three children home alone. All of them are under the age of six.

Investigators said a neighbor called 911 after witnessing the 3-year-old fall out of a bedroom window onto his neck.

The child was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

