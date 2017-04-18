TDOT addresses allegations of workers slacking on the job

How many Tennessee Department of Transportation workers would you expect to see repairing a pothole along the interstate?

A viewer sent Channel 4 a video that seems to show a dozen TDOT workers watching, while one man performs a job.

TDOT officials said there's a good explanation. They said it wasn't a pothole, but an emergency repair to a bridge expansion joint.

The extra manpower on the scene was providing traffic control, putting out cones, barrels and signs while the bridge crew did the repairs.

The repairs required concrete, which dries quickly. TDOT said about 20 minutes after the video was shot, the maintenance crews then moved on to other projects.

“Let's say we had a bridge repair that would take several hours, our maintenance crews would actually go out and set up traffic control - the barrels, the cones, the signs, all that, and then they would leave and go do something else for the day. But because this was about an hour in duration from start to finish, our maintenance crews stayed on scene so they could pick the traffic control back up," TDOT communications director BJ Doughty said.

TDOT said it appreciates drivers watching closely and they want to know how to improve their service. But they also said drivers should not record video while behind the wheel, especially in work zones.

