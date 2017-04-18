Handgun permit fine bill fails in the Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A bill that would have reduced the penalty for carrying a handgun without a gun permit appears to have failed for the year.

The measure, sponsored by Sen. Frank Nicely, a Republican from Strawberry Plains, failed to make it out of the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

Current law says that people who get caught carrying a handgun without a permit face a fine of up to $500 and possible jail time for the first and second offense.

The bill would have dropped the punishment for illegally carrying a weapon to a fine of up to $100 for a first offense and up to $250 for the second offense, with no jail time. It also would have required that people be cited instead of arrested for the first and second violation.

