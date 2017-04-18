Handgun permit fine bill fails in the Senate

A disabled farm vehicle shut down three lanes of a major Clarksville roadway for several hours Thursday night.More >>
Metro police have an astonishing number. During the week of July 9, police say 81 percent of the cars stolen were easy targets because the keys were left inside, or were made available to thieves.More >>
A news release from the Metro Nashville Police Department claims the three businesses have been serving as fronts for prostitution for several months.More >>
A man wanted by Metro police for attempted homicide was arrested by US Marshals in Memphis on Thursday.More >>
Thursday was the hottest day of the year at 97 degrees, and emergency agencies packed up to make sure those who couldn't get inside where taken care of.More >>
The Department of Labor released record numbers on Thursday showing the lowest unemployment rate Tennessee has ever seen at 3.6 percent.More >>
An automotive repair owner claims online posts have destroyed his business and forced him to close this week. The owner claims a closed group on Facebook page was created to target him. That page has grown in size to include various claims against the business.More >>
Criminal Court Judge Randall Wyatt is retiring after serving Davidson County residents for four decades.More >>
Officials are on the scene of a drowning in the Laurel Hill Wildlife Management Area in Lawrence County.More >>
A Montgomery County deputy and his K9 were injured in a three-car collision in Clarksville on Wednesday.More >>
