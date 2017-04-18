Man arrested after standoff, hostage situation in Lebanon

A news release from the Metro Nashville Police Department claims the three businesses have been serving as fronts for prostitution for several months.More >>
Clarksville Police are investigating an apparent suicide that shut down an exit ramp on Interstate 24 for several hours Thursday afternoon.More >>
A disabled farm vehicle shut down three lanes of a major Clarksville roadway for several hours Thursday night.More >>
Metro police have an astonishing number. During the week of July 9, police say 81 percent of the cars stolen were easy targets because the keys were left inside, or were made available to thieves.More >>
A man wanted by Metro police for attempted homicide was arrested by US Marshals in Memphis on Thursday.More >>
Thursday was the hottest day of the year at 97 degrees, and emergency agencies packed up to make sure those who couldn't get inside where taken care of.More >>
The Department of Labor released record numbers on Thursday showing the lowest unemployment rate Tennessee has ever seen at 3.6 percent.More >>
An automotive repair owner claims online posts have destroyed his business and forced him to close this week. The owner claims a closed group on Facebook page was created to target him. That page has grown in size to include various claims against the business.More >>
Criminal Court Judge Randall Wyatt is retiring after serving Davidson County residents for four decades.More >>
Officials are on the scene of a drowning in the Laurel Hill Wildlife Management Area in Lawrence County.More >>
A woman claims her family was kicked off a JetBlue flight in South Florida after her 1-year-old daughter became agitated, but the airline says that's not the case.More >>
Usually, divorces, child custody and things of the like nature can be extremely stressful, not to mention divisive. However, Brittney Johnson is praising her ex-husband’s new wife on her ability to love and care for her daughter.More >>
The suspect, identified as Kristen Anderson, "rubbed her blood onto the face, legs, and hair of [one of the girls]," according to court paperwork.More >>
On Thursday, jurors found Timothy Batts guilty of felon in possession of a firearm and not guilty of tampering with evidence.More >>
So apparently green puppies are possible. And no, you didn’t misread that. Louise Sutherland, a Scotland native, was surprised when her puppy gave birth to a green golden retriever.More >>
A south Alabama man didn't even leave home to bag an 820-pound hog.More >>
Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, 41, committed suicide by hanging, according to a report from TMZ. They’re reporting his body was found Thursday morning at his residence near L.A.More >>
The claims are everywhere: If you add apple cider vinegar to your daily diet, it will help you lose weight.More >>
Madonna was granted a temporary restraining order on Wednesday to halt the sale of a love letter that Tupac Shakur sent her from jail.More >>
