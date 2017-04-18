Man arrested after standoff, hostage situation in Lebanon

A suspect has been arrested following a standoff at a Lebanon home.

A woman called Lebanon police around 1 p.m. Tuesday and said her sister was being held hostage at a home in the 100 block of Trusty Road. She added the suspect had threatened to kill the hostage and himself.

Police and a SWAT team arrived on the scene and attempted to contact the alleged hostage taker, but he would not answer the phone.

As SWAT members were outside, Andrew Gibbs and Robert Taylor-Coomer came out in the front yard and began fighting. They were both detained for questioning.

Taylor-Coomer told police that Gibbs entered the home and fired two rounds during an argument. He would not allow Taylor-Coomer to leave and threatened to shoot him.

Police searched the home and found a stolen handgun.

Gibbs, 39, has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and theft of property.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.