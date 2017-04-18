Groundbreaking ceremony held for Fifth and Broadway development

Construction has officially begun on a large mixed-use project slated for downtown Nashville.

The ceremonial groundbreaking for Fifth and Broadway launched construction on Tuesday.

This is the re-development of the original Nashville Convention Center. It will have a large section of shopping, residential units, corporate office space and house the National Museum of African American Music.

Fifth and Broadway is set to open in 2019.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.