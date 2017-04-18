Groundbreaking ceremony held for Fifth and Broadway development - WSMV Channel 4

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Fifth and Broadway development

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Construction has officially begun on a large mixed-use project slated for downtown Nashville.

The ceremonial groundbreaking for Fifth and Broadway launched construction on Tuesday.

This is the re-development of the original Nashville Convention Center. It will have a large section of shopping, residential units, corporate office space and house the National Museum of African American Music.

Fifth and Broadway is set to open in 2019.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Groundbreaking ceremony held for Fifth and Broadway developmentMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.