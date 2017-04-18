Indecent exposure suspect arrested in Franklin

Police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself in downtown Franklin.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Main Street at 11:30 a.m. Monday to investigate reports of a man masturbating inside his vehicle.

When officers arrived, they arrested 34-year-old Cosme Villa-Gonzalez and charged him with indecent exposure. He has been released on $2,000 bond.

Police are investigating whether Villa-Gonzalez and his black Ford F-150 pickup truck are connected to other cases. Anyone with information should call Franklin police at 615-794-2513.

